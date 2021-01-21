Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Blue Prism Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

