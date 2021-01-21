Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,828 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

CUBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

