Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 183,811 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 183,811 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

