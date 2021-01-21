Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $212.43. 3,170,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average is $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.