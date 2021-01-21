Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. 27,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $99.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

