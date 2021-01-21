Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00009109 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $112.96 million and approximately $108,772.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00050448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00124003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00273916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

