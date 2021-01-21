Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Holdings Decreased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at $901,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,050,047 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 40,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,670. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

