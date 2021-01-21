Blockstack Market Capitalization Achieves $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

