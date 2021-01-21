BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average is $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

