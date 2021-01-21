BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $159.84 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

