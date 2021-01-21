BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

TSLA opened at $850.45 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a market cap of $806.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

