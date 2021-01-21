BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

