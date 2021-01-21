BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $422,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

