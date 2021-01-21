Blakecoin (BLC) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $23,976.59 and $16.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,276.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.98 or 0.03766341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00413137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.32 or 0.01386726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.00556575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00428860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00271782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,752,197 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

