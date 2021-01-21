BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Up 1.2%

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.95. 5,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 2.98% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

