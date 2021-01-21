BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BSTZ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 3,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,993. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

