BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Raises Dividend to $4.13 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 4.13 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $744.26. 13,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $718.63 and a 200 day moving average of $630.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

