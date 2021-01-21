BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $742.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,732. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

