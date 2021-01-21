BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson Sells 78,500 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 62,744,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,131,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

