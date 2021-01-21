BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Director Sells C$267,960.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,880.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$16.15 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.