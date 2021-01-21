Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $11.15

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00034440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $195.32 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00271894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00090313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

