Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $782,969.32 and $4,276.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00345080 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars.

