Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.