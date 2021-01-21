Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Shares Down 2.9%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) shares fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 48,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 24,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

