Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings of $4.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.22. Biogen posted earnings per share of $8.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.42 to $35.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $36.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

BIIB opened at $270.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.50. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.