BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.55. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 450 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

