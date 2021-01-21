Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.27. 568,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 236,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

