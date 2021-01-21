Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,441. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

