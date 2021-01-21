BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BLRDF stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.
About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)
