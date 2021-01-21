Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 7.6% Higher

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.84. 940,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,050,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $142,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

