BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 1,361,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,250. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BGC Partners by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,310 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

