BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.98

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 6673307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

About BEST (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

