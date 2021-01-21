Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

RTLLF opened at $885.00 on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $437.25 and a 1-year high of $941.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $907.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $751.20.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

