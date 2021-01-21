Bennett Selby Investments LP Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $194.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

