Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New $472,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

