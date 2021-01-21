Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up 2.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,770,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,088,000 after purchasing an additional 608,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

