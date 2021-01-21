Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85 – $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 – $499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.19 million.Belden also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

