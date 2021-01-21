Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) PT Raised to GBX 162 at Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) in a research note on Monday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.68. The company has a market cap of £147.06 million and a P/E ratio of -230.00. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.