Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,156,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.