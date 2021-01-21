Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,303,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,744,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,104 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

