Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.97.

PYPL stock opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

