Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day moving average of $267.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

