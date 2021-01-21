Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

