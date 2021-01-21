Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $279,718.00

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 153.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and $279,718.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $177.27 or 0.00564425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00118383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.