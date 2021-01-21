Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 498,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,525,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $27.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

