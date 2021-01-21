Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $8.13 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,000. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,224,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

NUMG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,138 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

