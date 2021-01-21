Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 88,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,595. The firm has a market cap of $506.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 2.34. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

