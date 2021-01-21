Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. SunPower makes up 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SunPower as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $5.69 on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 382,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,541. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

