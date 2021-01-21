Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,265 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Target comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.52. The company had a trading volume of 137,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,934. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

