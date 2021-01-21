Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Altria Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 164,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

